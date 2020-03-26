Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

In this report, the global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Dynamics

The global computer numerical controls (CNC) market is witnessing intense competition from its major players. These players undergo frequent mergers and acquisition in order to sustain in the competitive environment. For the better understand of the market, the market share of the leadings players have been provided in the report. The dominant and the emerging players present in the market include Fanuc Corporation, Haas Automation, Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH, OKUMA Corporation, Siemens AG, JTEKT Corporation, GSK CNC Equipments Co. Ltd., DMG Mori Co. Ltd., Takisawa Machine Tool Co. Ltd. and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation among others.

Global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market, By Type

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Lasers

Grinding Units

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

Global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market, By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Power & Energy

Defense & Aerospace

Others

Global Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



