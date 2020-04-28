Connected Cars Market 2020 Upcoming Technology, Application, Massive Growth Opportunities, Top Company Profiles, Industry Overview and Forecast 2025

The report’s authors used easy-to-understand language and complex statistical images, but provided detailed information and data on the global Connected Cars market. This report provides players with useful information and suggests result-based ideas to give them a competitive advantage in the global Connected Cars market. Show how other players compete in the global Connected Cars market and explain the strategies you use to differentiate yourself from other participants.

Get Research Insights @ Connected Cars Market Revenue, 2019-2025 (USD Million)

Connected cars allow the driver to seamlessly connect with the online platform and get real-time communications such as traffic updates during the journey. One of the important aspects of connected vehicles is the availability of a variety of infotainment services, including audio and visual entertainment, connectivity and navigation. In many cases, end users will be able to stream multimedia content and access their social networks on the go, helping to meet the entertainment needs of drivers and passengers. The growing demand for in-car infotainment services is one of the key drivers of this market growth.

The global connected cars market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The global market for connected cars is segmented by applications, connectivity type, component, provider, connection channel and vehicle connectivity and geography.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the connected cars industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the connected cars industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Connected cars can be defined as a vehicle equipped with intelligent services and systems connected to the internet. Contemporary connected cars are equipped with integrated intelligent systems and powerful built-in. This led to the emergence of new feature like automotive telematics which is referred to as the remote transfer of computer data from the user’s car to service providers.

Browse Complete Research Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/connected-cars-market

The market for connected cars experienced steady but remarkable growth in recent past years. Connected cars facilitate connectivity on wheels while offering convenience, comfort, safety, security, and performance coupled with robust network technology. This help drivers connect with online platforms leading to real-time communication. Increasing consumer demand for connectivity solutions, growing dependency on technology, demand for constant connectivity and upsurge in the tech-savvy population are the chief factors that play a vital role in the global connected cars market.

Based on Communication channel, the market for connected cars is divided into DSRC and Cellular Network. A cellular network is estimated to grow at the CAGR 16.87% during the forecast period. For the operators of cellular networks, connected cars offer the possibility for service growth and vital component of their IoT strategies. Tie-ups between OEMs and mobile operators are well established, out of which, a lot of yield agreements to embed SIM cars into the modern cars to offer cellular connectivity to strengthen a range service like vehicle tracking and fleet management.

On the basis of component, the market covers hardware and software. Hardware is expected to dominate the global connected cars market but the rate with which software industry is expanding is remarkable. Bosch, with its profound business experience, has set the newest software trends. It’s Connected Vehicle Fleet Management system is based on digital solutions which are able to optimize the security, safety and energy capabilities of vehicle fleets and up-to-the-minute data.

Furthermore, based on vehicle connectivity, the market of connected cars covers categories like V 2 Vehicle, V 2 Infrastructure, V2Cloud, and V2Pedistrian. Based on the CAGR, the V2Pedistrian is expected to grow at a high rate in the market as vehicle and pedestrian collisions occur more frequently which demands the emergence of robust V2P technology to safeguard these vulnerable road users.

Based on the region, the global connected cars market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific will be dominating the connected cars market with an estimated market share of 34.90% in the year 2025. The presence of a major market in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and RAPACwill be primarily driving the market in Asia-Pacific. The factors such as increased demand for safety features is a strongest driving force as consumers highly value safety features in their cars and there is a significant shift in customer expectations for higher wireless and mobile penetration, encouraging new business models and opportunities for the connected car market.

The global connected cars market is a highly fragmented industry with strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players through innovative product development by investing high in R&D along with player acquisitions.

The major players of global connected cars market includes Harman, VW, Bosch, Mercedes Benz, Daimler, Google, Visteon, Uber, Amazon, Airbiquity, Harman, Microsoft (Azure), Continental Corporation, Qualcomm, Apple, NXP, Intel, Delphi, AT&T, Tech Mahindra, Tesla, Volvo and BMW. Acquisition and merger are strived upon by most of the industry giants to get a strong foothold in the market. The WSJ reported that Qualcomm is likely to acquire Netherlands-based NXP Semiconductors for more than $30 billion. The deal would make Qualcomm the largest supplier of chips for cars.

Make an Enquire to Buy This Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/840

Segment Overview of Global Connected Cars Market

Applications Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Mobility

Telematics

Infotainment

Driver Assistance

Others

Connectivity Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated Telematics

Provider Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

OEM

Aftermarket

Component Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Hardware

Software

Connection Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

DSRC

Cellular Network

Vehicle Connectivity Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

V2Vehicle

V2Infrastructure

V2Cloud

V2Pedistrain

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Grasp advance knowledge on Connected Cars Industry through in-depth Blogs, White Paper & Infographics:

Access the White Paper “Connected Cars And The Future Of Transportation”

Read the in depth blog titled “Connected Cars Pushing Companies More Towards The Future”

What does the report include?

The study on the global connected cars market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the Porters 5 Forces and Value Chain Analysis.

The study covers the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments.

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence.

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414