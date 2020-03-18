Connected Living Room Market Emerging Growth Scenariowith Top Most Key Players Like ARRIS International Limited, BenQ, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Motorola Mobility LLC

The increasing adoption of smart televisions, speakers, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and others are driving the growth of the connected living room market. Growing technological advancement, increasing the usage of internet for entertainment, and high-speed data streaming is boosting the growth of the connected living room market. The rising number of components in connected living rooms and advanced platform development for entertainment is lead to an increase in demand for the connected living room market.

The various advantages offered by the connected living room, such as they provide control, comfort, and energy-saving; in addition, they can help to save time and provide security. These factors are boosting the demand for the connected living room market. Growing demand for a high standard of living also influences the growth of the market. The high penetration rate of consumer electronics, the growing adoption rate for the latest technologies, and significant funds invested by the people in the connected living room are expected to bolster the growth of the connected living room market.

The List of Companies

ARRIS International Limited

2. BenQ

3. Hitachi, Ltd.

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. LG Electronics

6. Motorola Mobility LLC.

7. Nintendo Co., Ltd

8. Panasonic Corporation

9. SAMSUNG

10. Sony Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected living room market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The connected living room market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting connected living room market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the connected living room market in these regions.

