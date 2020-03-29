Connected Street Lights Market manufactures, Regions, Types, Applications, Market size, Insights & Forecast up to 2023

The global Connected Street Lights market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Connected Street Lights market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Connected Street Lights market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Connected Street Lights market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Connected Street Lights market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Connected Street Lights market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Connected Street Lights market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Citelum S.A.

Dimonoff Inc

Echelon Corporation

EnGo PLANET

Flashnet SRL

General Electric Co.

Led Roadway Lighting Ltd.

OSRAM Licht Group

Philips Lighting N.V.

Schreder Group

Silver Spring Networks Inc.

Telensa Ltd.

Toshiba Lighting

Tvilight

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Connectivity

Wired (Power Line Communication)

Wireless

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Segment by Application

Public Service

Industrial

Commerical



What insights readers can gather from the Connected Street Lights market report?

A critical study of the Connected Street Lights market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Connected Street Lights market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Connected Street Lights landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Connected Street Lights market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Connected Street Lights market share and why? What strategies are the Connected Street Lights market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Connected Street Lights market? What factors are negatively affecting the Connected Street Lights market growth? What will be the value of the global Connected Street Lights market by the end of 2029?

