Construction in Slovenia-Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023 Market – Key Opportunities & Development 2025

An Overview of the Global Construction in Slovenia-Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023 Market

Summary

In real terms, Slovenias construction industry regained growth momentum in 2018, with output expanding by 12.8% – up from 9% in 2017. The countrys construction industry is expected to register a growth of 5.6% in real terms in 2019, and 3.6% in 2020.

Over the forecast period (2019-2023), the industrys growth will be driven by government efforts to develop the countrys transport infrastructure, coupled with efforts to boost the residential construction market. The government plans to invest EUR1.2 billion (US$1.4 billion) to develop the second railway track between Divaa and Koper by 2025. The focus on the development of renewable energy infrastructure is also expected to drive industry growth. The government aims to generate 27% of the countrys total gross final energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030.

The industrys output value in real terms is expected to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.35% over the forecast period.

GlobalDatas Construction in Slovenia – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023 report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Slovenian construction industry, including –

– The Slovenian construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

– Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Slovenian construction industry

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Slovenia. It provides –

– Historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) valuations of the construction industry in Slovenia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

– Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

– Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

