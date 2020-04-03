Consumer Cloud Storage ServicesMarket Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers an eight-year forecast for the global consumer cloud storage services market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the consumer cloud storage services market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the consumer cloud storage services market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of consumer cloud storage services technology and its advantages. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on storage tier, user age, and different regions globally.

The consumer cloud storage services market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for mobile devices and the number of Internet users around the world.

The report starts with an overview of the consumer cloud storage services market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the consumer cloud storage services market.

The consumer cloud storage services market is classified on the basis of storage tier, user age, and region. On the basis of storage tier, the market is subsegmented into 50 GB-999 GB, 1 TB – 9.99 TB, and >= 10 TB. Furthermore, by user age, the global consumer cloud storage services market is segmented as < 18 years, 18-40 years, and >40 years. The 18-40 years subsegment accounted for a relatively higher share because of an increase in the demand for BYOD in various developed and developing nations.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the consumer cloud storage services market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the consumer cloud storage services market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the consumer cloud storage services market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends in various countries, which contribute to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and MEA (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the consumer cloud storage services market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining eight months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the consumer cloud storage services market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global consumer cloud storage services market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of storage tier, user age, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global consumer cloud storage services market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global consumer cloud storage services market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the consumer cloud storage services market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the consumer cloud storage services supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the consumer cloud storage services market. Some of the key competitors covered in the consumer cloud storage services market report are Apple Inc.; Google (Alphabet Inc.); Box, Inc.; Dropbox, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Sync.com Inc.; Hubic (OVH) Mediafire and pCloud AG.

Key Segments By Storage Tier 50 GB-999 GB 1 TB – 9.99 TB >= 10 TB By User Age < 18 Years 18-40 Years >40 Years

Key Regions covered: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Poland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA

Key Companies Apple Inc. Google (Alphabet Inc.) Box, Inc. Dropbox, Inc. com, Inc. Microsoft Corporation com Inc. Hubic (OVH) Mediafire pCloud AG

