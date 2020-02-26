Consumer Genomics Market 2020-2026 Healthy Growth || Leading Players are 23andMe Inc., Helix OpCo LLC, MyHeritage Ltd, Pathway Genomics

Consumer Genomics market analysis factors include industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, and company market share analysis. This market analysis report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry . Consumer Genomics Market business document is of huge importance in many aspects for better understanding of the market which lead to sky-scraping business growth. Global consumer genomics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing trend of DTC testing and growing application areas of genomics are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global consumer genomics market areConsumer genomics is related with the sequencing, interpretation and sequencing of the genome. They are widely used in application such as diagnostics, wellness and nutrition, reproductive healthcare, genetic relatedness, ancestry and others. If genotypes are known, this helps the individual to know about their ancestry inference, disease risks and other trait expression. Increasing prevalence for personalized genomics is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

In April 2019, PerkinElmer along with Helix announced the launch of their new consumer gene testing product GenePrism. This product has the ability to analyze 59 genes and is very suitable for individuals who don’t have any information about their family history of disease. Helix will be sequencing the user’s DNA and further passing the result to PerkinElmer medical geneticists so that they can provide data analysis and interpretative service. With this product launch the company has expanded its product portfolio in the market.

In November 2018, Nebula Genomics announced the launch of consumer genetics: the ability for individuals to have their full genome sequenced. This new platform will connect the consumer with the researchers so that they can help them in advance biomedical research. This is specially designed so the consumer can share their genomic data in a fair and transparent ecosystem and assisting the scientists in performing the transformative research.

Global consumer genomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer genomics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

