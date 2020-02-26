Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Is Booming Worldwide | FedEx, UTi Worldwide, Ryder System, CEVA Holdings, Deutsche Bahn

‘Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies FedEx, UTi Worldwide, Ryder System, CEVA Holdings, Deutsche Bahn, Agility, Schneider, UPS, Expeditors, APL Logistics, C.H. Robinson, Eagle Global Logistics, Exel, Menlo Worldwide, Nexus Distribution, Nippon Express, NYK Logistics, Panalpina, Penske Logistics, Star Distribution Systems.

Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025.

Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing demand from the online retail sector, rapid development and rising disposable income of customers and increasing logistics services outsourcing are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market. However, High operational expenses and competition in pricing hinder the market growth. CPG logistics is a corporate process which includes the managing and shipping of consumer-packaged goods from the source to the destination. It is an integral part of supply chain management and provides various services like multimodal transport and freight forwarding through the truck, rail, ship, and air. It also provides storage and warehousing, customs brokerage and tracking of services of freight forwarding goods. The transportation segment leads the market and contains approximately 48% of the market share. Transportation involves the moving of CPG products from one place to another via different modes like sea, road, and rail. The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry has raised the CPG logistics sector; since in e-commerce, all the CPGs is transported via different modes, therefore, need for efficient delivery systems and freight forwarding is rising. As the market is expanding continuously, the CPG logistics services demand will also rise across the forecast duration.

The regional analysis of Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The qualitative research report on ‘Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market:

Market Segmentation:

By Component (Transportation, Warehousing, Value-Added Services), by Application (Food & Beverages Sector, Footwear and Apparel Sector, Tobacco Sector, Cleaning Products Sector, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

