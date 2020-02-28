Contact Lenses Market Latest Research Report Analysis 2019-2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Contact Lenses market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Contact Lenses market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Growth outlook of the global Contact Lenses market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Contact Lenses market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Contact Lenses over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Contact Lenses across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Contact Lenses and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Contact Lenses market report covers the following solutions:

growth drivers in the global market for contact lenses are a wide array of lenses and competitive prices. Additionally, the burgeoning world population afflicted with different ophthalmic disorders such as refractory errors and weakened eyesight is also bolstering growth in the market. The youth are a major contributor to the sales in the market. Efforts by contact lens manufacturers to train people about the correct and safe use of contact lenses coupled with the different types of products available for sale has also led to an uptick in demand.

Extra caution needs to be exercised while wearing contact lenses as they are placed directly on the cornea of the eye and can easily cause eye infections, ulcerations and other eye diseases. They also need to be stored and handled carefully. This is one factor that is posing a roadblock to their swift uptake. Further, the fact that most practitioners are not equipped enough to prescribe contact lenses in certain developing countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East, is also negatively impacting the market to some extent.

Global Contact Lenses Market: Market Potential

Exhaustive research and development to come up with cutting-edge contact lenses by integrating it with recent technologies is slated to revolutionize the market in the near future. Google and Novartis, for example, are working on a contact lens that can measure glucose levels. In fact, the smart contact lens is one of the most eagerly awaited medical IoT (Internet of Things) technologies. Such groundbreaking applications of contact lenses along with an ageing population, economic upliftment, resultant rise in GDP, and growing urbanization will spell tremendous opportunity for the market in the next couple of years.

Among the different technologies used in manufacturing of contact lenses, cast molding technology contributes to a lion’s share in the revenue. Going forward, the contribution of lathe cutting technology to revenues will likely increase at maximum pace.

Global Contact Lenses Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global contact lenses market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America leads the market with a dominant share on account of the increase in ophthalmic issues among people of all age groups. In terms of pace of growth, on the contrary, Asia Pacific is slated to overtake all other regions due to the growing awareness about correct usage and benefits of contact lenses, application of sophisticated technologies in the manufacture of contact lenses, rising fortunes of people, and swift pace of urbanization.

Global Contact Lenses Market: Competitive Analysis

The global contact lenses market is dominated by a handful of players and hence is consolidated in nature. The prominent players holding a sway over the market that have been studied in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Alcona Inc., the Cooper Companies, and Bausch and Lomb.

