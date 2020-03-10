Contactless Payment Transaction Market Forecast and Growth 2028

The “Contactless Payment Transaction Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global contactless payment based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Devices, and Contactless Mobile Payment providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global contactless payment transaction market include Apple Inc., Barclays, Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc., Ingenico Group, Inside Secure, On Track Innovations LTD, Samsung Electronics Ltd., Verifone Systems, Inc., and Wirecard AG.

The global contactless payment transaction market is segmented as below:

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Mode of Payment

Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)

Wearable Devices

Contactless Mobile Payment

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By End-Use

Hospitality

Transport

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany Poland Sweden France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia South Korea Taiwan Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Contactless Payment Transaction Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, the global Contactless Payment Transaction market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Contactless Payment Transaction industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.