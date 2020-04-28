Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Know Technology Exploding in Popularity | Accela, Inc., BitGravity, Inc., Cogeco Peer 1, , Broadpeak, CDNify Ltd, Leaseweb, NGENIX LLC,  SoftLayer Technologies., Inc., StackPath, LLC, ZephyrTel and More

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market analysis document is a wide-ranging and object-oriented which is framed after the combination of an admirable industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and most modern tools and technology. These parameters include but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation. Here, market segmentation is carried out in terms of markets covered, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions.

Global content delivery network (CDN) market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 20.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global content delivery network (CDN) market are Akamai Technologies, Google , Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Verizon, CDNetworks Inc., Tata Communications, Imperva, StackPath, LLC, RACKSPACE US, INC., Cloudflare, Inc., Fastly, Inc., Onapp Limited, aiScaler Ltd, Internap Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, Accela, Inc., BitGravity, Inc., Cogeco Peer 1, , Broadpeak, CDNify Ltd, Leaseweb, NGENIX LLC, SoftLayer Technologies., Inc., StackPath, LLC, ZephyrTel and others.

Market Definition:

Content delivery network consist of distributed servers which performs the function of delivery of web contents to respective users depending upon their geographical locations. The speed of content delivery varies based on the distance between server and user, closer the user to server more will be the speed and faces least latency. CDN is widely used in advertisement, online gaming, education, E-commerce and many more.

Some of the Points cover in Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Overview of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market (2019-2026)

Definition

Specifications

Classification

Applications

Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players and Suppliers

Manufacturing Cost Structure

Raw Material and Suppliers

Manufacturing Process

Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles

Market Share by Type & Application

Growth Rate by Type & Application

Drivers and Opportunities

Company Basic Information

Market Drivers:

Improvement in the broadband infrastructure may enhance the market

High demand of online videos and applications which provide live online streaming can accelerate the market

Developments in the mobile technology and increase in the usage of social media has driven the market

Market Restraints:

Issues related to latency and slow internet may hinder the market

Complications involved in the architecture of CDN might restrict the growth

Continuous monetization of websites and apps could hamper the market

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Akamai and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. announced their collaboration in order to develop blockchain-based online payment network. The blockchain-based method for the payment would increase the securities in the online transactions

In February 2019, Google showed its intent to acquire Alooma in order to simplify their cloud migration. This acquisition would help Google to improve their automated migration experience of customers to Google Cloud

