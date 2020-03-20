Continuous Integration Tools Market Expected To Rise with A Significant Revenue Growth by 2025 | I.B.M, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, Puppet, Micro Focus

The major growth driver for the continuous integration tools market is the increasing demand for automation of software development process to quickly release software application.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Some Of The Leading Market Players Includes I.B.M, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat,Puppet, Micro Focus, AWS, Cloudbees, Jetbrains, Atlassian. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Mode:

– On Premises

– On Cloud

By Size:

– Small and Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

Vertical:

– Banking, Financial Services,Insurance

– Retail and Ecommerce

– Telecommunication

– Education

– Media and Entertainment

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

