Converged Infrastructure Market To Witness Astonishing Growth With Dell EMC, Microsoft, NetApp

Convergence infrastructure is a hardware solution designed to prevent and overcome the inefficiencies of traditional center management and computing. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dell EMC (United States), VMware (United States), Pivot3 (United States), Cisco (United States), Huawei (China), NetApp (United States), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), Microsoft (United States) and Hypergrid (United States).

Convergence infrastructure is a hardware solution designed to prevent and overcome the inefficiencies of traditional center management and computing. It is helpful in minimizing the compatibility issues and provides ease in management, computing, networking, storages and software that regulates it as a single converged system and provides faster operations. However, as it is a hardware-based solution it provides limited flexibility in management and lack of awareness about this technology might slow down the market.

Market Drivers

Increasing Efficiency and Reliability in Information Technology (IT)

Growing Need for Data Protection in Organisations

Need for Reducing Complexities in Data Center Management

Market Trend

Growing Prevalence of Converged Infrastructure in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Increasing use in Healthcare and Electronic Industry

Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Limited Flexibility in Converged Infrastructure Solutions

Risk of Data Security and Safety

Application (Virtualization, Data Center Consolidation, Backup and Recovery, Others), End Use Industry (Government, Education, BFSI, Telecommunication and IT, Healthcare, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

Top Players in the Market are: Dell EMC (United States), VMware (United States), Pivot3 (United States), Cisco (United States), Huawei (China), NetApp (United States), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), Microsoft (United States) and Hypergrid (United States).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Converged Infrastructure Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Converged Infrastructure market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Converged Infrastructure Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Converged Infrastructure

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Converged Infrastructure Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Converged Infrastructure market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Converged Infrastructure Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Converged Infrastructure Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

