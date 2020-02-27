Cooking Oil Market : Quantitative Cooking Oil Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2025

Global Cooking Oil Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global "Cooking Oil Market" 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan to Witness Increased Consumption and Demand for Cooking Oils

Sale of cooking oil across various regions in the globe has been significantly increasing since the past several years. However, emerging economies in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region are expected to largely contribute to the growth of the cooking oil market. This is mainly driven by increasing population growth across countries in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), especially China and India that are highly populated (Chinese population in 2017 was 1,409,517,397 and has touched 1,415,045,928 in the first four months of 2018 and is still growing).

Moreover, governments in these regions are supporting the development of healthy cooking oils, considering the increasing health disorders and chronic diseases. In China, rates of chronic diseases is on the higher side with high expenses on medications. Consequently, cooking oil manufacturing companies in China started introducing new healthy cooking oils that DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) algal oil in order to prevent or reduce heart diseases and other health issues. With growing domestic demand for cooking oils in the APEJ region, the sales of cooking oil in this region is expected to grow exponentially to reach a significant value by the end of the year of assessment. APEJ is expected to reflect high market attractiveness for cooking oils during the assessment period.

Moreover, another factor contributing to the increasing sales of cooking oils is the channel of distribution preferred by manufactures. Apart from convenience stores, or supermarkets and hypermarkets, distributors of cooking oil are using online sales channel to enhance their reach consequently improving the sales of cooking oils. Additionally, using online sales channel also offers additional benefits apart from cooking oil delivery at homes. People can avail lucrative discounts and promotional offers on various cooking oil brands. This has accelerated the growth in sales of cooking oils across regions.

