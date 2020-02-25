Corporate LMS Market: Opportunity Ahead of Earnings | To reach USD 11.55 billion by 2025

‘Corporate LMS market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Corporate LMS industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, SAP, Skillsoft, Aptara, Articulate, City & Guild Group, Desire2Learn, Docebo, Saba Software, Schoology, Tata Interactive Systems.

Global Corporate LMS Market to reach USD 11.55 billion by 2025.

Global Corporate LMS Market valued approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Corporate LMS market are continuous innovation in E-learning tools, growing emphasis on continuous learning and automating assessment functionalities. Moreover, increasing trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) and enterprise mobility is another major factor that fueling the market growth. The major restraining factor of global corporate LMS market are technical constraint to implement LMS and low motivation & engagement by organization. Corporate learning management system (LMS) is a system which is preferred by companies to educate their employees. It provides various online material so that it can easily manage employees progress as well as monitor their performance. It can analyses skill gap analysis with providing pre-testing. There are many benefits of corporate LMS such as it organizes e-learning content in one location, it provides unlimited access to eLearning materials, it can easily track learner progress and performance, it reduces learning and development costs and it keep organization up-to-date with compliance regulations.

The regional analysis of Global Corporate LMS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share in 2018 owing to technological advancements. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global corporate LMS market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing adoption of LMS solutions and regional presence of major IT companies.

The qualitative research report on ‘Corporate LMS market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Corporate LMS market:

Key players: Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, SAP, Skillsoft, Aptara, Articulate, City & Guild Group, Desire2Learn, Docebo, Saba Software, Schoology, Tata Interactive Systems

Market Segmentation:

By Component (Solutions, Services), by Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor Led Training, Blended Learning), by Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud-based), by Vertical (Software & Technology, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government & Defense)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Corporate LMS Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Corporate LMS, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Corporate LMS by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Corporate LMS Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Corporate LMS sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

