Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020: Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Impact of Drivers, Key Vendors, Types, Applications, Forecast by Focusing Companies

Global cosmetic skin care market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing self-consciousness among population and rising demand for anti- aging skin care products are the factor for the market growth.

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market By Product (Anti-Aging Cosmetic Products, Skin Whitening Cosmetic Products, Sensitive Skin Care Products, Anti-Acne Products, Dry Skin Care Products, Warts Removal Products, Infant Skin Care Products, Anti-Scars Solution Products, Mole Removal Products, Multi Utility Products), Application (Flakiness Reduction, Stem Cells Protection against UV, Rehydrate the skin’s surface, Minimize wrinkles, Increase the viscosity of Aqueous, Others), Gender (Men, Women), Distribution Channel (Online, Departmental Stores and Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Supermarket, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ;

Market Definition: Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market

Cosmetic skin care is a variety of products which are used to improve the skin’s appearance and alleviate skin conditions. It consists different products such as anti- aging cosmetic products, sensitive skin care products, anti- scar solution products, warts removal products, infant skin care products and other. They contain various ingredients which are beneficial for the skin such as phytochemicals, vitamins, essential oils, and other. Their main function is to make the skin healthy and repair the skin damages.

Top Key Players:

L’Oréal, Unilever,

New Avon Company,

Estée Lauder Companies,

Espa, Kao Corporation,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Procter & Gamble,

Beiersdorf,

THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED,

Shiseido Co.,Ltd.,

Coty Inc.,

Bo International,

A One Cosmetics Products,

Lancôme,

Clinique Laboratories, llc.,

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.,

AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd,

Nutriglow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd,

Shree Cosmetics Ltd

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing spending on personal care acts as a market driver

Rising prevalence for natural active ingredients based cosmetic among population will also drive the market growth

Growing demand for sun protection products will propel the growth of this market

Increasing acceptance of skin- care beauty products by younger population will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the skin care products will restrain the market growth

Strict government rules associated with the less usage of antioxidants will also hamper the market growth

Emerging competition in the cosmetic skin care products is another factor impeding the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Colgate-Palmolive announced the acquisition of Laboratoires Filorga Cosmétiques so they can strengthen their skin-care business. This acquisition will help the company to provide better products to their customer and solidify them in them in the Asia

In June 2019, Unilever announced the acquisition of skin-care brand Tatcha. This acquisition will help the company to produce new innovative natural products and provide better solutions to their customer worldwide. This will also add Tatcha famous brands such as The Silk Canvas primer, Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, The Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser and other

Market Segmentations:

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Application

Gender

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Anti-Aging Cosmetic Products

Skin Whitening Cosmetic Products

Sensitive Skin Care Products

Anti-Acne Products

Dry Skin Care Products

Warts Removal Products

Infant Skin Care Products

Anti-Scars Solution Products

Mole Removal Products

Multi Utility Products

By Application

Flakiness Reduction

Stem Cells Protection against UV

Rehydrate the skin’s surface

Minimize wrinkles

Increase the viscosity of Aqueous

Others

By Gender

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Departmental Stores and Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Supermarket

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market

Global cosmetic skin care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cosmetic skin care market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

