Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market 2020: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players like THE DERMAL CLINIC, The Face Aesthetic Clinic, VIVA SKIN CLINIC LIV ALICE WINDHEIM

Global Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market is expected to reach USD 39,842.8 million by 2025, from USD 23,715.6 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market By Type (Surgical, Non-Surgical), By Segment (Body Contouring, Facial Reconstruction, Skin Rejuvenation, Cosmetic Implants, Breast Enhancement), By Product Segment (Facial Injectables, Botox, Dermafillers, Neuromodulators), By Services (Surgical Services, Non-Surgical & Laser Services, Skin Care Services), By End User, (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in the global cosmetic surgery and services market are The Dermal Clinic, The Face Aesthetic Clinic, Rousso Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medical Spa, Ottawa Skin Clinic, Viva Skin Clinics, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique, Hospitality Skin Spa & Aesthetics, Spa Vitoria, Jewell Plastic Surgery Center, The Plastic Surgery Group, True Skin Care Center, Turn Back Time, Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa, Noage – Tokyo Midtown Aesthetic Clinic, Bella Mia Medical Aesthetics and Laser Institutes, Allergen, Merz Pharma, Cutera, Cynosure, Inc., Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, Sientra Inc., Alma Lasers, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., among others.

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the cosmetic surgery and services market in the next 8 years. Cosmetic surgery and services are the distinctive technologies in the field of aesthetic, which are performed to amend or enhance individuals’ appearance. Commonly involves the alteration of face or body by the means of surgical and medical techniques. The cosmetic surgeries and services are in demand due to changing lifestyle and as the increasing health issue such as, wrinkles, sun spots, patchy skins, birthmarks has risen. In September 2016, the medical director of The Face Clinic provided the knowledge regarding the increasing need of keloids. Much technological advancement has also taken place in the cosmetic market, for instance in February 2018; Ottawa Skin Clinic has launched micro-needling options named as INFINI Radiofrequency.

In June 2017, Hospitality Skin Spa has introduced truSculpt 3D from Cutera, in which is non-invasive body contouring treatments.

Major Market Drivers:

Technological advancements in the cosmetic surgery techniques.

Increasing demand of minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures

Rapid improvement in cosmetic treatment procedures

Increasing awareness

Stringent regulations

Reimbursement policies

Purview of the report

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Cosmetic Surgery and Services market and submarkets. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels



