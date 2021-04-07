Cosmetic Surgery Market 2020 by Allergen, Merz Pharma, Cutera, Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, Cynosure, Inc., Sientra Inc., Alma Lasers, and Johnson & Johnson

“The Global Cosmetic Surgery Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Increasing obese population, the prevalence of breast cancer and growing beauty & other body-related concerns are majorly contributing to the growth of the global Cosmetic Surgery market. Cosmetic surgery is a unique discipline of medicine focused on enhancing appearance through surgical and medical techniques.

Segmentation:

The global market is majorly classified into surgical and nonsurgical. the surgical segment is further classified into breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck, eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), and breast lift, while the Nonsurgical segment is divided into botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, chemical peels, photo rejuvenation, and microdermabrasion.

Of these two major segments, nonsurgical is expected to grow at a higher CAGR when compared to the other one. Increasing awareness among the people, Economical when compared to the other procedures is favoring this segment to lead the market.

Regional Insights:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market

North America is leading the global market with a market share around 45%, the High popularity of noninvasive aesthetic procedures, growing the aged population, increasing expenditure on cosmetic procedures etc., are helping this region to lead the market.

Developing healthcare infrastructure, affordable treatments, growing demand for cosmetical surgeries, especially in Japan, South Korea, India, and China are favoring the Asia Pacific region for a steady growth in the market.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Allergen, Merz Pharma, Cutera, Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, Cynosure, Inc., Sientra Inc., Alma Lasers, and Johnson & Johnson.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Introduction

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Research Methodology?

Market Trends

4.1. Key Developments

4.2. Future Market Outlook

Cosmetic Surgery Market – Industry Analysis

5.1. Market Drivers

5.1.1. Geographical Barriers

5.1.2. Technological Advancement

5.1.3. Focus on Quality of Clinical Outcomes

5.2. Market Restraints

5.3. Threats and Opportunities

5.4. Porter’s Five Forces

Cosmetic Surgery Market – Market Analysis

6.1. Cosmetic Surgery – By Type

6.1.1. Surgical

6.1.1.1. Liposuction

6.1.1.2. Breast Augmentation

6.1.1.3. Tummy-Tuck

6.1.1.4. Eyelid Surgery

6.1.1.5. Breast lift

6.1.2. Non Surgical

6.1.2.1. Botulinum toxin

6.1.2.2. Dermal Fillers

6.1.2.3. Laser hair removal

6.1.2.4. Chemical peels

6.1.2.5 Photo-rejuvenation

6.1.2.6 Microdermabrasion

Cosmetic Surgery Market – Geographical Analysis

7.1. North America

7.1.1. The USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. The UK

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Spain

7.2.6. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Japan

7.3.3. India

7.3.4. Australia

7.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4. South America

7.4.1. Brazil

7.4.2. Argentina

7.4.3. Rest of South America

7.5. RoW

Cosmetic Surgery Market – Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Merger and Acquisition Analysis

8.3. New Product Launches

Cosmetic Surgery – Company Profiles

9.1. Allergen

9.2. Merz Pharma

9.3. Cutera

9.4. Ipsen Pharmaceuticals

9.5. Cynosure, Inc.

9.6. Sientra Inc.

9.7. Alma Lasers

9.8. Johnson & Johnson

Cosmetic Surgery – Appendix

10.1 Sources

10.2 List of Tables

10.3 Expert Panel Validation

10.4 Disclaimer

10.5 Contact Us

