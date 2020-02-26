Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2027
Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Allied Express
AK Express
Aramex
FedEx
United Parcel Service
Interlink Express Parcels
One World Express
DTDC
TNT Express
DX Group
Deutsche Post DHL
ONS Express & Logistics
Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)
Antron Express
City Link
Naparex
A1Express
Bring Couriers
Hermes Europe
Parcelforce Worldwide
General Logistics Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air
Ship
Road
Market segment by Application, split into
Business-to-business (B2B)
Business-to-consumer (B2C)
Consumer-to-consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Reasons to Purchase this Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Report:
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
