Covid-19 Impact on Cables and Connector Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

Cables and Connector market

Cables & connectors are used for connectivity, data & signal transmission and power supply for various type of electronic peripherals in a wide range of industries. Reliable connectivity, high performance, and efficiency are the major factors boosting the growth of the cables and connector market. High-performance networks are essential to business, manufacturing, transportation, education, media, and security. Furthermore, cables such as USB Type-C and HDMI have seen rapid expansion in the past few years. Cables and connectors such as HDMI, DVI, Fiber, and VGA with its ability to deliver high-bandwidth and low signal loss data streams ensure to meet these needs.

Cables such as fiber optics provides the most reliable and secure mode for transporting signals from one place to another. Security application is the major adopter of fiber optics and best choice for the transport of security signals. The end users of this market need to compete in the global markets and are demanding fast and reliable worldwide connectivity. Companies and carriers in developed and emerging economies require the confidence and security delivered by fast, reliable, and secure networks.

the global market for Cables and Connector was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cables and Connector is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Major competitors identified in this market include Amphenol Corporation, Molex Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., TE Connectivity Limited, Prysmian S.P.A., 3M Company, Nexans, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Corporation), Axon Cable S.A.S., etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

HDMI

USB

VGA

DVI

CAT5/CAT6

Others

Based on the Application:

Military & Defense

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Energy & Power

Others

