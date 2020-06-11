COVID-19 Impact on Conductive Inks Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Conductive Inks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Conductive Inks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Conductive ink is an ink that results in a printed object which conducts electricity. It is typically created by infusing graphite or other conductive materials into ink.

The conductive inks market is classified based on application, namely, photovoltaic, membrane switches, displays, automotive, sensors, RFID, and printed circuits. The market is dominated by the photovoltaic segment mainly due to increased application in solar panels for renewable energy. On the other hand, application of conductive inks in membrane switches, displays, and automotive circuits is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The RFID segment is projected to register the highest growth rate, in terms of value, between 2017 and 2022.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Conductive Inks was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Conductive Inks is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Conductive Inks, including the following market information:

Global Conductive Inks Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Inks Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Inks Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Conductive Inks Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson Matthey PLC, Poly-Ink, Sun Chemical Corporation, Novacentrix, Creative Materials Inc., Conductive Compounds Inc., Vorbeck Materials Corporation, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Carbon/Graphene

Silver Nanoparticle

Silver Nanowire

Silver Coated Copper Nanoparticle

Carbon Nanotube Ink

Copper Flake

Copper Nanoparticles

Copper Oxide Nanoparticle Ink

Conductive Polymer

Others

Based on the Application:

Photovoltaic

Membrane Switches

Displays

Automotive

Sensors/Medical

RFID

Printed Circuit Boards

Others

