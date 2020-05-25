Covid-19 Impact on Crystal Oscillator Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Crystal Oscillator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Crystal Oscillator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Crystal oscillator circuit is a resonating device that uses a piezoelectric crystal resonator to produce electric pulses with precise frequency via mechanical vibrations. A piezoelectric material is used in these crystals owing to the advantages of crystal oscillator such as converting mechanical vibrations into electric pulses and vice versa. These advantages have broadened the areas of applications of crystal oscillator. A crystal oscillator is a type of electronic oscillator/frequency oscillator that produces oscillations of a certain frequency. These crystals are utilized in digital devices such as integrated circuits, radio transmitters, and watches to produce clock signals.

One of the several factors that increase the demand for crystal oscillators is the requirement of highly stable frequency oscillators in the telecommunication industry. Furthermore, there is continuous increasing need for more compact telecommunication components with low power consumption and cost efficiency, which is served by intensive R&D activities in the crystal oscillator market. Among all the crystal oscillators, oven-controlled crystal oscillators offer the unmatched frequency stability and are best suited for telecommunication applications. In addition, the demand for crystal oscillator circuits in portable electronic devices , infotainment system in vehicles, automatic driver assist systems (ADASs) in the automotive industry drive the growth of crystal oscillator market. The wide range of crystal oscillator application includes industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive & transport, and aerospace & defense.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Crystal Oscillator. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Crystal Oscillator was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Crystal Oscillator is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Crystal Oscillator, including the following market information:

Global Crystal Oscillator Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Crystal Oscillator Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Crystal Oscillator Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Crystal Oscillator Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Seiko Epson Corp., Nihon Dempa Kogyo, TXC Corporation, Vectron, River Eletec Corporation, Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation, Murata Manufacturing, Rakon Limited, Daishinku Corp., Fox Electronics, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Sony Corp, SAMSUNG Electronics, Advanced Micro Devices, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Others

Based on the Application:

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Military & Defense

Automotive & Transport

Others (Healthcare & Industrial)

