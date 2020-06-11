COVID-19 Impact on Elastomeric Coating Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Elastomeric Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Elastomeric Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The different types of elastomeric coating considered in the report are acrylic, polyurethane, silicone, and butyl. Acrylic is currently the dominant type in the elastomeric coating market, and it is estimated to witness the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. The rising demand for elastomeric coating is driven by increasing demand from the construction industry in Asia-Pacific and other developing regions. Its demand is also increasing because it offers unique properties such as protective and waterproofing coatings.

The rising demand for elastomeric coating is driven by increasing demand from the construction industry in Asia-Pacific and other developing regions. Its demand is also increasing because it offers unique properties such as protective and waterproofing coatings.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Elastomeric Coating. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Elastomeric Coating was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Elastomeric Coating is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Elastomeric Coating, including the following market information:

Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include BASF Se, Henry, PPG Industries Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, Nippon Paints, Progressive Painting Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun A/s, Clariant, Rodda Paints, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Silicone

Butyl

Others

Based on the Application:

Wall coatings

Roof coatings

Floor/horizontal surface coatings

Others

