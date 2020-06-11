COVID-19 Impact on Elastomeric Sealants Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Elastomeric Sealants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Elastomeric Sealants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Elastomeric sealants has been segmented based on type into Polybutadiene (PB), Polysulfide (PS), Polybutadiene (PB), silicone, acrylic, Silyl Modified Polymer (SMP), and others. The silicone type segment accounted for the largest share of the elastomeric sealants market in 2017, in terms of volume. The Silyl Modified Polymer (SMP) type segment of the elastomeric sealants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of both, value and volume during the forecast period. The growth of the Silyl Modified Polymer (SMP) type segment of the elastomeric sealants market can be attributed to the increased demand for silyl modified polymer elastomeric sealants from the automotive & transportation and marine industries.

The growth of the elastomeric sealants market can be attributed to the increasing applications of elastomeric sealants in the construction industry and rising demand for automobiles and electronics products across the globe. Elastomeric sealants are increasingly used in the automotive & transportation industry due to their high durability, good adhesion, excellent flexibility, and high heat resistance. Moreover, development of lightweight electric vehicles is also driving the growth of the elastomeric sealants market across the globe. Increased consumption of elastomeric sealants in developed economies such as the US and Germany and emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is also leading to the growth of the elastomeric sealants market across the globe.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include The Dow Chemical, 3M Company, Henkel, ArkemA, SikA, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller, Mapei, RPM International, Wacker Chemie, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Polysulfide (PS)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polybutadiene (PB)

Silicone

Acrylic

Silyl Modified Polymer (SMP)

Others (Epoxy and Latex Elastomeric Sealants)

Based on the Application:

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics

Furniture & Woodworks

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Others

