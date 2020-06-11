COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Conformal Coating Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Conformal Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Electronics Conformal Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The leading conformal coating materials of the conformal coating material market are acrylic followed by silicone. The leading position of the acrylic conformal coating material can be attributed to the fact that among all the materials it is the easiest to re-work on the acrylic material. Besides this, acrylic material is also easy to apply, has low cost, takes less time to cure, and provides good resistance from chemical, moisture, and abrasion.

The growth of this market is being propelled by the increasing usage of electronic components in the end products by OEMs, as well as ability of this coating to help manufacturers to provide end products with higher level of reliability.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Electronics Conformal Coating was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Electronics Conformal Coating is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Electronics Conformal Coating, including the following market information:

Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Electronics Conformal Coating Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Chase, Nordson, Precision Valve & Automation, Dow Corning, Electrolube, Shin-ETSU Chemical, Henkel, Dymax, Chemtronics, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Curing System

Coating & Dispensing System

Inspection System

Others

Based on the Application:

Brush Coating

Dipping

Spray Coating

Selective Coating

Vapor Deposition

