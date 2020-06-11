COVID-19 Impact on Electrophoresis Reagents Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Electrophoresis Reagents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Electrophoresis Reagents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into dyes, gels, buffers, and other electrophoresis reagents. The gels segment is further segmented into polyacrylamide gels, agarose gels, and starch gels. The dyes segment is further subdivided in EtBr, SYBR, and other dyes; while, the buffers segment is further classified into TAE buffers, TBE buffers, and other buffers. On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into gel electrophoresis and capillary electrophoresis.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into protein analysis and DNA & RNA analysis. The protein analysis segment held the largest share of the electrophoresis reagents market in 2014, primarily attributing to improvements in the field of recombinant proteins and ongoing advances in the field of proteomics. By end user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and other end users. The academic & research institutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2014, primarily driven by increased basic research conducted in academic and research institutions.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Electrophoresis Reagents. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Electrophoresis Reagents was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Electrophoresis Reagents is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Electrophoresis Reagents, including the following market information:

Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qiagen, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Lonza Group, Ag, Takara Bio, Harvard Bioscience, Sebia Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Gels

Dyes

Buffers

Other Electrophoresis Reagents

Based on the Application:

Protein Analysis

DNA & RNA Analysis

