COVID-19 Impact on EMI Shielding Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on EMI Shielding market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on EMI Shielding market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces is provided by the conductive coatings and paints. Materials such as silver, nickel, graphite, silver coated copper, and many others are used as the fillers in conductive coatings and paints. Physical vapor deposition (PVD) is very popular method of conductive coating application. Conductive shield is created around the casing by the conductive coating and paints and prevents EMI signal interfering with the control signals.

The growth of this market is propelled factors such as the acceleration in the deployment of 4G/LTE infrastructure, commoditization of consumer electronics, growing applications of electronics components and systems in automotive and increasing popularity of the electric and hybrid vehicles.

Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for EMI Shielding was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for EMI Shielding is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of EMI Shielding, including the following market information:

Global EMI Shielding Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global EMI Shielding Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global EMI Shielding Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global EMI Shielding Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Chomerics, Laird PLc., PPG Industries, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, RTP Company (US), 3M Company, Schaffner Holding Ag, ETS-Lindgren Inc., Kitagawa IndustrieS., Tech-EtcH, Leader Tech, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

EMI shielding tapes & laminates

Conductive coatings and paints

Metal shielding

Conductive polymers

EMI/EMC filters

Based on the Application:

Consumer electronics

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Others

