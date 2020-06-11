COVID-19 Impact on Emulsion Adhesives Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Emulsion Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Emulsion Adhesives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acrylic polymer emulsion is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing resin type segment of the emulsion adhesives market. Acrylic polymer emulsions are environment-friendly adhesives and provide an adequate balance among shear, tack, and peel strength of the bond.

Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, Turkey, and Colombia are witnessing a rise in commercial and residential construction activities, which, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the emulsion adhesives market.

Emulsion adhesives are manufactured by the emulsification and polymerization of resins, such as PVA, VAE, and acrylic in water. They are generally free of solvents, and hence, are not flammable and non-toxic. These adhesives are mainly used for porous materials, such as paper, cloth, and wood. As emulsion adhesives are free of solvents, they are considered to be environment-friendly. Emulsion adhesives are used in various applications that include furniture, woodworking, decorated plywood, paper working, packaging, composite members, and panels.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Emulsion Adhesives. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Emulsion Adhesives was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Emulsion Adhesives is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Emulsion Adhesives, including the following market information:

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Ashland Inc., Henkel, H.B.Fuller, 3M Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Arkema (Bostik), DOW, Cemedine, Paramelt, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

SBC Latex

PU Dispersion

Others

Based on the Application:

Paper & Packaging

Woodworking

Tapes & Labels

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Others

