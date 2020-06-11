COVID-19 Impact on Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Traditionally, epichlorohydrin (ECH) is being produced through petro-based feedstock, i.e. from propylene. However, companies have started using glycerin which is slowly replacing propylene. Glycerin is a bio-based feedstock and can be obtained easily as byproduct from biodiesel production. The increasing availability of bio-based glycerin from biodiesel production makes it possible to produce bio-based epichlorohydrin.

The increasing demand of Epichlorohydrin in China and growth in the end-user segments such as paint and electronic industry are key factors to drive the global market. Epoxy resin is the main application which consumes a large part of ECH. Properties of epoxy resin make it suitable for wide variety of applications such as paints, electrical & electronics, construction, wind turbine, composites, adhesives, and others. Since, epoxies have the largest share in applications; growth of the epoxy resin industry will ultimately contribute to the growth of the industry.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Epichlorohydrin (ECH). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Epichlorohydrin (ECH), including the following market information:

Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), DAISO, FORMOSA PLASTIC CORPORATIOn, Hanwha Chemical, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, KASHIMA CHEMICAL, Momentive Speciality Chemicals, NAMA Chemicals, LOTTE Fine Chemical, Shandong Haili Chemical, SOLVAy, Spolchemie, Sumitomo Chemical, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Dow, ZAK£ADY Chemiczne Zachem SA, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Epoxy resins

Synthetic glycerin

Water treatment chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on the Application:

Paints & Applications

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Wind Turbine

Composites

Adhesives

Others

