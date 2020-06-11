In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Epoxy Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Epoxy Adhesives market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-epoxy-adhesives-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Building and construction is the largest end-use application of epoxy adhesives worldwide. The increasing construction of buildings, malls, airports, and railway stations, and other architectural constructions are the major drivers of the global epoxy adhesive market. The two-component based epoxy adhesives are expected to have a high demand in the building and construction application. Growing urbanization is also driving the building & construction market especially in the ASEAN countries, which in turn is expected to increase the consumption of epoxy adhesives during the forecast period.

The growing urbanization due to the improved living standards, and increase in usage of composites, plastics and other higher strength metals in the construction industry and the ability of epoxy adhesive to adhere strongly, with the exceptional mechanical & electrical insulating properties, and chemical & heat resistance, are driving the global epoxy adhesives market.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Epoxy Adhesives. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Epoxy Adhesives was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Epoxy Adhesives is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Epoxy Adhesives, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Henkel, Sika, 3M, Dow, Huntsman Corporation, Ashland, Lord Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation, Weicon, Permabond, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

One-Component

Two-Component

Others

Based on the Application:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-epoxy-adhesives-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com