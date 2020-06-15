Covid-19 Impact on Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) is an important inhibitory neurotransmitter found in the central nervous system of mammals. The neurotransmitter reduces the activity of neurons to which it binds, thus is used to control anxiety or fear when neurons are overexcited. GABA receptors are protein molecules that respond to neurotransmitter GABA.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor, including the following market information:

Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include AgeneBio, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Les Laboratoires Servier, Nutra Green Biotechnology, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

GABAA

GABAB

Based on the Application:

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Psychiatric Disorders

Alzheimer’s Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Memory Impairment

Other

