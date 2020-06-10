COVID-19 Impact on Global Automotive Coolant Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Automotive Coolant market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Automotive Coolant market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive coolant, also known as antifreeze, is a liquid substance that circulates through an internal combustion engine and draws off excessive heat. The two most common chemicals used for this are ethylene and propylene glycol, both of which have lower freezing points than water (32° Fahrenheit or 0° Celsius). This allows the chemicals to flow freely even under cold winter conditions. Automotive Coolant also has a higher boiling point than pure water, which makes it ideal for summer use as well.

Recently, ethylene glycol and other type automotive coolant is the mainstream product, which take up a larger market share. While ethylene glycol type automotive coolant is toxic and corrosive, the product is harmful to engine. Propylene glycol type automotive coolant is environment-friendly. But cost of the product is high, and technology needs further exploration. Price of ethylene glycol type automotive coolant is relatively low compared to propylene glycol type automotive coolant.

Automotive coolant, especially the environment-friendly products, will be popular in the future. For the increasing demand of automotive coolant, investors will be optimistic about this area. While for the relatively permanent leading status of the major players, the new enters still face lots of challenges.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Coolant 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Automotive Coolant 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Automotive Coolant 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 5267.9 million in 2019. The market size of Automotive Coolant 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Automotive Coolant market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Automotive Coolant market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Coolant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Automotive Coolant market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Automotive Coolant market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Automotive Coolant market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Automotive Coolant market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Automotive Coolant market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Prestone

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Castrol

Total

CCI

BASF

Old World Industries

Valvoline

Sinopec

CNPC

Lanzhou BlueStar

Zhongkun Petrochemical

KMCO

Chevron

China-TEEC

Guangdong Delian

SONAX

Getz Nordic

Kost USA

Amsoil

Recochem

MITAN

Gulf Oil International

Paras Lubricants

Solar Applied Materials

Pentosin

Millers Oils

Evans

ABRO

Automotive Coolant Breakdown Data by Type

Ethylene Glycol Coolant

Propylene Glycol Coolant

Other

Automotive Coolant Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

