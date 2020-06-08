COVID-19 Impact on Global Guide Wire Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Guide Wire market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Guide Wire market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Peripheral guidewires have multiple layers which includes central core, distal tip and outer coating. Central core is generally made up of stainless steel or nitinol which posses’ superior torque characteristics. Distal tip has variable length and it is made up of radio-opaque material e.g. platinum or iridium alloys and provides flexibility during operations. Peripheral guidewires are coated with a polymer, such as silicone or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), to increase lubricity.Peripheral guidewires are used during the percutaneous transluminal angioplasty and angiography for guiding the stents or catheters to the site of action in the peripheral vasculature.

Peripheral guidewire market is mainly driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Other important factor that propels the market growth is increasing worldwide geriatric population. Moreover, growing incidences of neurological, cardiovascular and urology disorders also fuel the market growth. It is important for patients to fully understand the risks of the procedure undergoing laparoscopy and other cardiovascular, neurovascular surgeries. Some risk factors associated with of minimally invasive surgery and preference given to open surgery may hamper the growth of this market.

The Guide Wire industry concentration is relatively high; there are just not much manufacturers in the world, and mainly from Japan and USA.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan and USA. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Terumo Medical and Asahi have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to United States, Abbott Vascular has become as a global leader through its own business and acquisition. In Europe, TE Connectivity acquired AdvancedCath and definitive agreement to acquire Creganna, thus leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures are not professional producers, that make their products have lower market recognition, even in China domestic market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 30%, followed by EU with 25.6%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 9.6%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Guide Wire 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Guide Wire 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Guide Wire 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1130.4 million in 2019. The market size of Guide Wire 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Guide Wire market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Guide Wire market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Guide Wire market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Guide Wire market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Guide Wire market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Guide Wire market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Guide Wire market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Guide Wire market.

Guide Wire Breakdown Data by Type

Straight Guide Wire

Angled Guide Wire

J-Shape Guide Wire

Guide Wire Breakdown Data by Application

Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)

Cardiovascular Diseases

