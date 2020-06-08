COVID-19 Impact on Global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Inorganic zinc chemicals are an extensive concept. In general, inorganic zinc chemicals mainly covers zinc oxide and various zinc salts.

The technical barriers of inorganic zinc chemicals are not high, and there are numerous players, including US Zinc, Zochem, Umicore, Zinc Nacional, Zinc Oxide LLC, Silox, GH Chemicals, Rubamin, Grillo, ISKY, Xinxin Chemical, Bohigh and Haihua. These companies mainly distribute in India, China, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, EU,Canada and USA. China is the largest consumer and producer, almost 40% of total consumption in 2016, followed by US with 25%of consumption share.

This report covers the major zinc chemicals of commercial importance: zinc oxide (accounting for 51%), zinc sulfate (25%), and zinc chloride (8%). The major market segments for zinc chemicals include rubber compounding, agriculture, and ceramics.

Zinc chemicals continue to show growth in the area of fertilizers, animal feed, and food consumption. As more than 50% of the soils in the world are considered to be zinc-deficient and with the population having doubled in the past 30 years and projected to increase from 7 billion to over 9 billion by 2050, and arable land per person declining, crop yields must increase. In many studies, including projects in Brazil, China, India, and Turkey, agricultural yields were increased by adding zinc to standard fertilizers and premixes. In addition, various organizations and businesses alike have begun to emphasize the benefits of zinc used in food and nutritional supplements.

Zinc oxide used in the manufacture of rubber compounding is driven largely by automotive markets, or more specifically tires, belts, hoses, and other. Global automotive production has rebounded strongly since the economic downturn, with considerable rubber capacity increases reflected in India, Taiwan, CIS, Brazil, and China. In more recent years, the United States has begun to experience a surge in new tire and rubber capacity as global manufacturers move closer to automotive production centers. As global demand in this segment continues to rise, changes in consumer trends may lead to slower growth near the end of the forecast period.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Inorganic Zinc Chemicals 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Inorganic Zinc Chemicals 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Inorganic Zinc Chemicals 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 4226.7 million in 2019. The market size of Inorganic Zinc Chemicals 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Inorganic Zinc Chemicals market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

US Zinc

Zochem

Umicore

Zinc Nacional

ISKY

Xinxin Chemical

Bohigh

Zinc Oxide LLC

Silox

Hebei Yuanda

Hunan Jingshi

God Leaves

Rech Chemical

GH Chemicals

Newsky

Best-selling Chemical

Rubamin

Grillo

Haolin Chemicals

DaHua Chemical

Mario Pilato

Brueggemann

A-Esse

Hakusui

Pan-Continental Chemical

Seyang

Yongchang

Longli

Zhongse

Borax

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Zinc Oxide

Zinc Sulfate

Zinc Chloride

Zinc Borate

Others

Inorganic Zinc Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

Food and pharmaceutical industry

Rubber/Tires

Ceramic/Glass

Chemical Industry

