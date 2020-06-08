COVID-19 Impact on Global Isoprene Monomer Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Isoprene Monomer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Isoprene Monomer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isoprene Monomer or 2-methyl-1, 3-butadiene, is a common organic compound with the formula CH2=C(CH3)CH=CH2. In its pure form, it is a colorless volatile liquid.

The Isoprene Monomer industry concentration is high; there are no more than 20 manufacturers that take the majority share in the whole industry, and mainly distributed in Europe, US and Japan. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Russia and United States such as Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Sibur, Synthez-Kauchuk and Goodyear Chemical.

Most company have one or two plants, usually in domestic area. Also, there are international companies set up factories in other countries too, such as Shell has a plant in United States. Many companies developed their own production line to produce market products such as synthetic rubber, rather than sale Isoprene Monomer to other companies.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Many companies developed their own technology to produce Isoprene Monomer. Russia companies like Togliattikauchuk applies Dehydrogenation method, due to the low production of natural rubber. C5 fraction extraction method is usually applied by American and Chinese companies, which is also related to the petroleum refinery situation in these areas. For the past 5 years, some Chinese manufacturers have deeply researched about the technology of producing Isoprene Monomer, to meet the increasing demand in rubber industry in domestic area since 2010.

The production of Isoprene Monomer is increasing in the past years, while the price of Isoprene Monomer is in fluctuation. The price of Isoprene monomer is forecasted to increase at rate of 1%~3%, due to the increasing of crude oil price and tightening of natural rubber supply in the coming years. As the application of Isoprene Monomer is increasing in both synthetic rubber industry and fine chemical industry, the demand of Isoprene Monomer would increase continuously in the future, and the increase would be more modest.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Isoprene Monomer 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Isoprene Monomer 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Isoprene Monomer 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 2627.9 million in 2019. The market size of Isoprene Monomer 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Sibur

Synthez-Kauchuk

Shell

JSR

Goodyear Chemical

Kuraray

ZEON CORPORATION

SINOPEC

Jinhai Chenguang

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

Kaixin

Yikesi

Yuangang Petrochemical

Isoprene Monomer Breakdown Data by Type

Polymerization Grade

Chemical Grade

Isoprene Monomer Breakdown Data by Application

IR

SIS

IIR

Fine Chemicals

