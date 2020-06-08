COVID-19 Impact on Global Polyethylene Imine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Global Polyethylene Imine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Global Polyethylene Imine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyethylenimine (PEI) is a polymer with repeating unit composed of the amine group and two carbon aliphatic CH2CH2 spacer. Linear polyethyleneimines contain all secondary amines, in contrast to branched PEIs which contain primary, secondary and tertiary amino groups. Totally branched, dendrimeric forms were also reported. PEI is produced on industrial scale and finds many applications usually derived from its polycationic character.

Polyethyleneimine (PEI) is a water-soluble polymer, reactivity is now used in many industrial processes. It is mainly produced by two Companies established worldwide, the Nippon Shokubai Company, Ltd. (Japan) under the Trade names EPOMIN® and BASF-AG Ludwigshafen (Germany) under the Trade names Lupasol®.There are also supplier from china serves especially local market, such as Wuhan Qianglong Chemical and Gobekie. In terms of volume, the Global Polyethylene Imine market sales was 11996 MT in 2016, and is predicted to reach 15239 MT in 2023, with a CAGR 3.48% from 2016 to 2023.

PEI consists of a mixture of branched polymers with different molecular weight. On the market are polymers with average molecular weights of between 300 and 2,000,000, both in Water-free form, as well as an aqueous solution. PEI and its derivatives are being used today especially in the paper industry.

Raw material of PEI is ethyleneimine monomer. Because of its toxicity, ethyleneimine monomer is not sold by the BASF group or Nippon Shokubai, currently the only large producers. Ethylenimine is used on-site for further reaction to produce polymers and intermediates.

The Polyethylene Imine industry has high technical barrier, which limits the entrance of the market. Moreover, the production of PEI involves high risk, since its raw material, ethylene Imine is a high toxic, flammable and explosive substance. The permission of production is hard to permit by local authorities, especially in developed areas. The PEI is a niche market, making manufacturers have the bargaining power over customers. However, the product has other substitute, the customer would also turn to other product if they cannot accept the price. To Polyethylene Imine manufacturers, the core of brand building is in quality control and technological innovation. The company has to keep close to downstream users to cater their demand.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Polyethylene Imine 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Polyethylene Imine 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Polyethylene Imine 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 427 million in 2019. The market size of Polyethylene Imine 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Polyethylene Imine market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Polyethylene Imine market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyethylene Imine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Wuhan Qianglong Chemical.

Gobekie

…

Polyethylene Imine Breakdown Data by Type

Assay: ≤50%

Assay: 90%-99%

Polyethylene Imine Breakdown Data by Application

Paper-making Industry

Electroplating Industry

Biomedicine Industry

Coating Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Others

