COVID-19 Impact on Global Synthetic Graphite Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Synthetic graphite is a man-made substance manufactured by the high temperature processing of amorphous carbon materials. The types of amorphous carbon used as precursors to graphite are many, and can be derived from petroleum, coal, or natural and synthetic organic materials. In some cases graphite can even be manufactured by the direct precipitation of graphitic carbon from pyrolysis of a carbonaceous gas such as acetylene (pyrolytic graphite). One important commonality between all graphite precursors is that they must contain carbon. Graphite is carbon, a specific form of carbon, so it can only be derived from other carbon containing substances.

Although synthetic graphite can be manufactured from any number of precursor materials, the primary material used to manufacture it in the United States is petroleum coke. As noted above only certain types of carbonaceous feeds are suitable for graphite production. Therefore the petroleum coke used for the synthetic graphite industry must be carefully specified to assure it is of the type that will ultimately result in high quality graphitic carbon.

The global sales of Synthetic Graphite declines to 1191 K MT in 2016 from 1211 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of less than -0.42%. In 2016, the global Synthetic Graphite market is led by China, capturing about 31% of global Synthetic Graphite production. USA is the second-largest country market with about 16% global Share. Japan is followed by 15% while Europe and India take about 12% respectively in 2016.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Synthetic Graphite 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Synthetic Graphite 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Synthetic Graphite 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 8454.8 million in 2019. The market size of Synthetic Graphite 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Synthetic Graphite market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Synthetic Graphite market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Graphite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Sales and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper sales analysis and pricing analysis for the global Synthetic Graphite market. As part of sales analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for sales and revenue by region, by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for the price by players and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2020.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Synthetic Graphite market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Synthetic Graphite market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Synthetic Graphite market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Synthetic Graphite market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GrafTech

SGL Carbon

Fangda Carbon

Showa Denko

Jilin Carbon

Graphite India

Tokai Carbon

HEG

Nippon Carbon

JSC Energoprom Management

SEC Carbon

Yangzi Carbon

Shida Carbon

Toray Carbon

Toyo Tanso

Toho Tenax Group

Mersen Group

Mitsubishi Rayon

Poco Graphite

Ibiden

Formosa Plastics Group

Hexcel

Asbury Graphite

Synthetic Graphite Breakdown Data by Type

Graphite Electrodes

Carbon Fibers

Specialty Graphite

Graphite Granular & Powder

Others

Synthetic Graphite Breakdown Data by Application

Iron and Steel Industry

Battery Industry

Aluminum Industry

Industrial Components

Others

