Covid-19 Impact on High-Temperature Elastomers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on High-Temperature Elastomers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Elastomers are basically polymers, which have high viscosity and elasticity but weak intermolecular force. The elastomers have the property of elasticity that is it regains its original shape on the removal of the deforming forces. Monomers of elastomers consist of silicon, carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen. Elastomers are of two type one containing thermoplastic properties other with thermosetting properties. Thermoplastic elastomers belong to polymers category and they melt at a specific temperature. However, thermosetting elastomers do not melt at high temperatures hence are called as high-temperature elastomers. Commonly high-temperature elastomers do not melt but convert into gaseous state at high temperatures. The properties inherent in elastomers are high elongation, flexibility, and combination of damping and resilience. These set of properties of elastomers make them an ideal material for seals, isolators, and gaskets.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for High-Temperature Elastomers. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for High-Temperature Elastomers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for High-Temperature Elastomers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of High-Temperature Elastomers, including the following market information:

Global High-Temperature Elastomers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global High-Temperature Elastomers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global High-Temperature Elastomers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global High-Temperature Elastomers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Dow Corning Corporation, KCC Corporation, Solvay S.A., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, 3M Company, Daikin Industries Ltd, RTP Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, The Chemours Company, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Perfluorocarbon Elastomers

Fluorocarbon Elastomers

Silicone Elastomers

Fluorsilicone Elastomers

Others

Based on the Application:

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Petrochemical Industry

Others

