In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-tri-ethylene-glycol-teg-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Tri-ethylene glycol is a colorless, odorless, non-volatile and hygroscopic liquid. Ethylene glycol is prepared commercially by oxidation of ethylene at high temperature in the presence of silver oxide catalyst, followed by hydration of ethylene oxide to yield mono, di and tri-ethylene glycol as co-products. Tri-ethylene glycol finds use as vinyl plasticizer, as intermediate in the manufacture of polyester resins and polyols, and as a solvent in many miscellaneous applications. The main uses of tri-ethylene glycol depend upon its hygroscopic properties. Furthermore, air conditioning system uses tri-ethylene glycol as dehumidifiers and when volatilized as an air disinfectant for bacteria and virus control.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG), including the following market information:

Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Tri-ethylene Glycol (TEG) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include SABIC, Reliance Industries Ltd, LyondellBasell, Eastman Chemicals, ExxonMobil, DowDuPont, Sinopec, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Clariant, INEOS Group Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell, BASF, Huntsman Corporation, Indorama Venture, Formosa Plastics, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Industrial Grade

Other

Based on the Application:

Natural gas dehydration

Solvents

Polyurethanes

Humectants

Polyester Resins

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-tri-ethylene-glycol-teg-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com