Covid-19 Impact on UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Acrylic adhesive tapes are formed with an acrylic polymer base that is coated on a backing material or carrier. The adhesive is applied either on one side or both in order to temporarily or permanently join two overlapping materials. The products have been segmented into foamed tapes and non-foamed tapes. Broadly, foamed and non-foamed tapes are considered as the main products in the worldwide global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market, among which the demand for the latter is way higher than the former. The global global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is expected to be primarily driven by high demand for non-foamed tapes. Furthermore, substantial growth in application industries is expected to further escalate the demand for UV- cured acrylic adhesive tapes in the near future. However, the growth in global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is likely to be restrained by cost benefits offered by non-foamed tapes.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes, including the following market information:

Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH, Collano Adhesives AG, Denka Company Limited, Eurobond Adhesives Limied, H.B. Fuller, Weifang Haibin Chemical, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Foamed tapes

Thermally Conductive tapes

Flame Retardant tapes

Universal tapes

Non-foamed tapes

Based on the Application:

Automotive

Electricals & Electronics

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Others

