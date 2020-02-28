Craft Beer Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2025

Craft Beer Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Craft Beer market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Craft Beer market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.

The readers of the Craft Beer Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Craft Beer Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Craft Beer market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Drivers and Restraints

The rising demand for craft beer and the growing consumption across developed regions are the major factors that are projected to fuel the growth of the global craft beer market in the next few years. In addition, the rising demand for flavored beverages across the globe is likely to accelerate the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period. The acceptance of beer as a social drink is another vital factor predicted to supplement the growth of the craft beer market across the globe.

On the other hand, the rising inclination of consumers towards substitutes is one of the key factors expected to hamper the growth of the global craft beer market in the coming years. Nonetheless, the rising consumption of craft beer and the improving distribution network are estimated to augment global beer market in the coming few years. Moreover, the introduction of new flavors is likely to generate promising opportunities for key players in the market.

Global Craft Beer Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global craft beer market has been divided on the basis of geography in order to offer a clear picture of the market. Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa are some of the key segments of the global craft beer market. As per the research study, the Asia Pacific market for craft beer is expected to lead the global market and is likely to maintain a dominant position in the next few years. A substantial contribution from Japan, Australia, and New Zealand is predicted to encourage the growth of this region throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, Europe and North America are expected to witness a healthy growth in the next few years. The rising popularity of craft beer and the easy availability across these regions are projected to fuel the growth of these segments in the coming years. The market share and the estimated growth rate of each segment have been provided in the scope of the research report have been included in the scope of the research study.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The research study talks about the competitive landscape of the global craft beer market. The prominent players operating in the market have been listed in the scope of the research study in order to offer a clear understanding of the market. The company profiles of these players have been discussed in the scope of the research study, along with their business policies, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments. In addition, the mergers and acquisitions in the global craft beer market, if any have been mentioned in the research study.

Some of the key players mentioned in the research study are Omer Vander Ghinste, D.G. Yuengling and Son, Stone & Wood Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Deschutes Brewery, Chimay Beers And Cheeses, Feral Brewing Co., The Gambrinus Company, Bell's Brewery, Inc., Vagabund, Lagunitas Brewing Company, and New Belgium Brewing Company. The other players that are estimated to enter the market have also been included in the scope of the research study.

Global Craft Beer Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

