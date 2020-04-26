CREATIVE WAYS YOU CAN EARN FROM ARCHITECTURAL COATINGS RESINS MARKET

Market By Resin Type (Acrylic Resin, Alkyd Resin, Vinyl Resin, Polyurethane Resin, Others), Technology (Waterborne Coatings, Solventborne Coatings, Powder Coatings), Coating Type (Interior, Exterior, Others), User Type (DIY, Professional), Application (Residential, Non- Residential), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market

Global architectural coatings resins market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Introduction of green coating solution and increasing application area of nanocoatings are the factor for the growth of this market.

Request for sample copy or PDF with (Market Segments, Forecast, Key player’s) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-architectural-coatings-resins-market&kp

Market Definition: Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market

Architecture coatings are those decorative coatings which are used to coat homes and buildings. These coatings provide resistant to chemicals, moisture, heat, weather and other conditions. Different resins are used in the architecture coatings such as alkyd resin, vinyl resin, acrylic resin, and polyurethane resins. They are mainly used for wall paints, deck finishes and roof coatings. There main function is to provide protection and increase durability. Different technology are used in these coatings are waterborne coating, solventborne coatings and powder coatings.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from construction industry will drive the market growth

Increasing awareness among population about VOC emissions will also propel the market growth

Growing adoption of water borne coating formulations will also accelerate market growth

Increasing per capita paint consumption in APAC will also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the raw material will restrain the market growth

Strict government norms and regulations will also restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Get Customization Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-architectural-coatings-resins-market&kp

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Royal DSM announced the launch of their new Uralac EasyCure resin, P 3225 which is specially designed low-temperature and fast-cure powder coating applications for heavy machinery or architectural components. This will help them to produce the products with higher sustainability and higher functional performance

In April 2015, Arkema announced that they are going to expand their acrylic resin manufacturing capacity in Araçariguama, Brazil. This expansion will help the company to improve their abilities and product lines in Brazil and provide better solutions to their customers. The products manufactured in this plant will be used in various applications such as industrial coating, architectural coatings, pressure sensitive adhesives, construction adhesives and others

Competitive Analysis:

Global architectural coatings resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of architectural coatings resins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global architectural coatings resins market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Berger Paints India Limited, CARPOLY, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Arkema, Jotun, PPG Industries, Inc., Masco Corporation, BASF SE, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Stepan Company, Linetec, Inc., Benjamin Moore & Co, FUJIKURA KASEI CO.,LTD. Cloverdale Paint Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Dow, Valspar Corporation., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Innotek Technology Limited, Solvay, Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited and others.

Research Methodology: Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Buy Now @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-architectural-coatings-resins-market&kp

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]