Critical Illness Insurance Market Increase In Analysis & Development Activities Is More Boosting Demands

Scope of Critical Illness Insurance Market: Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy.

The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation.

In the last several years, global market of critical illness insurance developed rapidly, with CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, global market size of critical illness insurance is nearly 27338.56 M USD; Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of Population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in Insurance investment over the years.

There are three kinds of Critical illness insurance paid out (cancer, Cancer, Heart Attack and Stroke), Cancer remains the most common cause of critical illness claims at 67.94%, followed by heart attack (13.34%), stroke (8.46%) and Other (10.26%) in 2017

☯ Disease Insurance

☯ Medical Insurance

☯ Income Protection Insurance

☯ Cancer

☯ Heart Attack

☯ Stroke

Critical Illness Insurance Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

