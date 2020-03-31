Cryogenic Valves Market Sparkling Growth Worldwide Forecasts by 2027
The global Cryogenic Valves market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Cryogenic Valves market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Cryogenic Valves are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Cryogenic Valves market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Pfeiffer Chemie-Armaturenbau GmbH
BAC Valves Online sl
Bray International
DeZURIK
DFL ITALIA SRL
FLOWSERVE
Generant
Habonim Industrial Valves & Actuators
HEROSE
MECA-INOX
Parker Bestobell
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Cryogenic Ball Valve
Cryogenic Valve
Cut-Off Valve
Cryogenic Butterfly Valve
Other
Segment by Application
Gas Transport
Ethylene Transport
Liquid Oxygen Transport
Air Separation Equipment
Liquid Nitrogen Storage Tank
Other
