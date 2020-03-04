Cyber Security Market 2020 Analysis, Services, Regional Trends, Key Findings, Major Opportunities and Forecast 2026

According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research, the Cyber Security market is anticipated to reach over USD 269 billion by 2026. In 2017, the enterprise segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

The growing need for protection of sensitive data, and increasing cyber terrorism has boosted the adoption of cyber security solutions. The rising penetration of mobile devices, and increasing trend of BYOD further support the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing demand of cyber security solutions from small and medium enterprises has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with growing demand for cloud-based cyber security solutions would accelerate the growth of the cyber security market. However, However, growing use of pirated cyber security solutions, and complexities associated with device security hinder market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

The cases of cyber-attacks in the healthcare sector have increased significantly over the years. The high demand for electronic health records in the black market has resulted in numerous cyber-attacks. The healthcare sector is prone to cyber-attacks owing to limited budget allocation by healthcare institutions for cyber security. The healthcare sector is dominated by small practices and rural hospitals, which lack the resources for investment in cyber security, thereby increasing risks of cyber-attacks. However, introduction of affordable cyber security solutions for healthcare sector, increasing awareness, and growing incidences of cyber-attacks are expected to promote the adoption of cyber security in this sector.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increase in number of cyber-attacks, and growing trend of BYOD drive the market growth in the region. The growing penetration of mobile devices, and technological advancements further support market growth in the region. The increasing spending on data protection in BFSI and defense sectors in the region further promote market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing need for data privacy across various industries in the developing countries of the region.

The end-users in Cyber Security market include BFSI, IT & Telecom, healthcare, retail, defense and government, travel and hospitality, and others. In 2017, the defense and government segment accounted for the highest market share owing to increasing need to protect sensitive data and avoid cyber-attacks. The growing government spending to provide enhanced cyber security to the public sector and increasing implementation of cyber security installations in the defense sector, especially in developing countries, supports the market growth in this sector. The increasing adoption of cloud-based cyber security in this sector is expected to support market growth in the coming years.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., BAE Systems Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Intel Security, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint Inc., LogRhythm Inc., IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., and Centrify Corporation among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

