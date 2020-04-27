CYBER SECURITY Market Is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Symantec, FireEye, Check Point, Cisco, Trend Micro

The ‘ CYBER SECURITY market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, CYBER SECURITY market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, CYBER SECURITY market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

In the CYBER SECURITY Market, some of the major companies are:

IBM, Symantec, FireEye, Check Point, Cisco, Trend Micro, Sophos, Rapid7, McAfee, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Imperva, Splunk, F5 Networks, Proofpoint

The report consists of various chapters and company profiling is a major among them. Company profiling garners business intelligence and track key elements of a business, such as:

Company Background

Product Categories

Competitive Landscape

Financial Results (Subject to availability)

Media Monitoring

Customized Section

CYBER SECURITY Market: Insights

Global cyber security market valued approximately USD 136 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing use of mobile for most of the internet applications, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has become a trend in IT industries rapidly increasing attacks on business applications such as Banking, Financial Services, IT industries, are the major factors driving the growth of Global Cyber Security Market. Hacking, cracking and other forms of cyber-mischief have made personal, commercial, financial and other digital data more vulnerable aiding to the requirement of cyber security and growth of the market. Cyber security is basically the safeguard of internet-connected devises and system (hardware, software and data), from cyberattacks. security involves cyber security and physical security – which are used by enterprises to protect against unauthorized access to data centers and other computerized systems, such as endpoints, networks, applications, and cloud data from threats, like malwares & ransomwares, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

The report on global Cyber Security market includes Solution, Service, Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and Industry Vertical segments. Solution segment includes Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Security and Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation and Web Filtering, Service segment is sub-segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services, Security Type segment is further categorized into Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Deployment Mode includes On-Premises and Cloud, Organization Size is further categorized into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises and Industry Vertical includes Aerospace and Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities and Others.

The regional analysis of Global Cyber Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global Cyber Security market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as growing cyber security services providers are promoting the growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The Global CYBER SECURITY Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

By Solution:



> Identity and Access Management (IAM)

> Risk and Compliance Management

> Encryption

> Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

> Unified Threat Management (UTM)

> Firewall

> Antivirus/Antimalware

> Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

> Security and Vulnerability Management

> Disaster Recovery

> Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

> Web Filtering

By Service:



> Professional Services

o Design and Implementation

o Risk and Threat Assessment

o Consulting

o Training and Education

o Support and Maintenance

> Managed Services

By Security Type:



> Network Security

> Endpoint Security

> Application Security

> Cloud Security

By Deployment Mode:



> On-premises

> Cloud

By Industry Vertical:



> Aerospace and Defense

> Government

> Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

> IT and Telecom

> Healthcare

> Retail

> Manufacturing

> Energy and Utilities

Other Report Highlights

• Competitive Landscape – Sales, Market Share, Geographical Presence, Business Segments

• Product Benchmarking.

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global CYBER SECURITY Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Questions answered in the CYBER SECURITY market research report:

What is CYBER SECURITY?

2. What is the global CYBER SECURITY market size?

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global CYBER SECURITY market?

4. What are the market trends and forecast for the global CYBER SECURITY market?

5. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global CYBER SECURITY market segmentation by product?

6. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global CYBER SECURITY market segmentation by connectivity technology?

7. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global CYBER SECURITY market segmentation by application?

8. What are the global trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of global CYBER SECURITY market segmentation by geography?

9. Which are the major global CYBER SECURITY manufacturers?

10. Which are the major global CYBER SECURITY companies?

Note: This table of contents is part of a published report. As per client requirement, cross-sectional analysis across all industries or specific geography or ‘country-based’ analysis can be provided as a part of paid customization.

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global CYBER SECURITY Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global CYBER SECURITY Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the CYBER SECURITY Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe CYBER SECURITY Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

