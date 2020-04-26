Cybersecurity Market is Booming Worldwide | FireEye, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Rapid7, Inc., Webroot, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd.,EMC RSA, LogRhythm, Inc., Optiv Security Inc., Splunk, Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Imperva, Inc. and More

Cybersecurity Market business report comprises of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. A systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this industry analysis report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. This market report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2027. All statistical and numerical data included in the report is characterized with the help of graphs and charts which makes it easy to understand the facts and figures.

In 2018, IBM Corporation launched the X-Force Red Lab network, four cybersecurity facilities in Atlanta, Austin, England and Australia. These facilities were aimed to focus on testing systems and devices used for IoT, automotive, and automated teller (ATM) machines.

Market Drivers:

Stringent directives for data privacy

Rise of IoT and BYOD across verticals

Increasing threats due to third-party application deployment

Frequently increasing cyber terrorism

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global cybersecurity market are –

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

McAfee LLC

Trend Micro, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

The other players in the market are F-Secure, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Rapid7, Inc., Webroot, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd.,EMC RSA, LogRhythm, Inc., Optiv Security Inc., Splunk, Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Imperva, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., and many more.

Global Cybersecurity Market Overview:

Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Wireless Security

Others

Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Component

Solutions

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Security Information and Event Management

Antivirus/Anti-Malware

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Security and Vulnerability Management

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

Firewall

Others

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Analysis based on

What was the market size in 2016?

What are the moves of key players?

Which region is leading the market at global level?

A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market?

Strategies of key players and product offerings

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

Mea

Apac

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

