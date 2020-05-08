Dairy Alternatives Market 2020 Industry Analysis By Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Growth Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026

The global dairy alternatives market was valued at US$ 18,918.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 40,901.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

According to the Good Food Institute (GFI), in 2018, 566 million units of plant-based milk were sold in the US, which was worth around US$ 1.8 billion. Additionally, in the US, 37% of households regularly purchase vegan milk. This is expected to enhance production to meet the increasing consumption of dairy alternative products and other vegan products during the forecast period.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/273

Rising consumer focus on nutritional value, increasing demand for dairy alternatives, and increasing case count of lactose intolerance and milk allergies are the main drivers for the global dairy alternatives market. Moreover, a huge change in the lifestyle of today’s millennials and growing production of dairy alternatives in developing countries are expected to increase the market size. This is also expected to create investment opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years.

The demand for plant-based dairy alternatives is increasing globally owing to the rising consumer awareness about health benefits of these products and animal welfare. Almost 48% people across the globe consume plant-based products due to their taste preferences, 36% because of health benefits, 30% due to all-natural credentials, 33% owing to the preference for ingredient sources, and 37% for price. Approximately 25% Britons chose plant-based milk over cow’s milk in 2018, as the demand for vegan and vegetarian diet is growing.

Have a Query, Ask Our Experts @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/273

Key Findings:

Based on the product type, milk dominated the dairy alternatives market with a 24.07% share in 2018.

Based on sales channel, the supermarkets /hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.5% during the forecast period.

Based on regions, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly 36.80% share of the global dairy alternatives market in 2018.

Recent News:

In July 2019, Danone North America launched a new line of Oatmilk Yogurt Alternatives with gluten-free oats, along with live and active cultures.

In July 2019, Perfect Day launched ice creams made from cow-free milk.

In July 2019, Blue Diamond launched vegan almond breeze corner yogurts in the US.

About All The Research:

All The Research was formed with the aim of making market research a significant tool for managing breakthroughs in the industry. As a leading market research provider, the firm empowers its global clients with business-critical research solutions. The outcome of our study of numerous companies that rely on market research and consulting data for their decision-making made us realise, that it’s not just sheer data-points, but the right analysis that creates a difference.

Contact Info:

Email: [email protected]

US: 1-888-691-6870

Address:39180 Liberty Street Suite 110, Fremont, CA 94538, USA

Phone: 1-888-691-6870

Website: https://www.alltheresearch.com