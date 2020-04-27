Dairy Alternatives Market To Set New Growth Cycle | Döhler GmbH, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Eden Foods

The Global Dairy Alternatives Market is accounted for $8.51 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% to reach $19.45 billion.This international Dairy Alternatives Market report has been crafted after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats & key drivers driving the market. Dairy Alternatives Market report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. It also performs the analysis of the global market share, segmentation, revenue growth estimation and geographic regions of the Dairy Alternatives Market . Moreover, the Dairy Alternatives Market analysis in this industry document consists of competitive study, production information analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation and revenue analysis.

Factors like increasing awareness of consumers toward a vegan diet, lactose intolerance among the population and demand for various fortified dairy food & beverage applications are boosting the market growth. High cost of dairy alternative milk and prominence of low cholesterol and low fat conventional milk will impede the market growth.

Few Of The major Players In Global Dairy Alternatives Market Are Blue Diamond Growers, Döhler GmbH, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, Nutriops S.L, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Sunopta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, The Whitewave Foods Company, Triballat Noyal and Valsoia S.P.A.

Furthermore, innovation in flavor & sources of dairy alternative beverages and increasing demand for soy milk, rice milk and almond milk proteins provide wider opportunity for the market to grow.

The soy milk segment accounted for the largest market share due to availability of soy milk varieties offered by dairy alternative manufacturers. The plain unsweetened formulation is anticipated to dominate the market due to the growing demand for unsweetened soy and almond milk for manufacturing various food items.

Beverage is projected to be the fastest growing market segment. Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share due to the increasing consumer demand for plant-based food. North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to large consumption of almond milk and large number of manufacturers in this region.

This report studies the global dairy alternatives market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Types Covered:

Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Hemp Milk, Oat Milk, Rice Milk, Soy Milk and Other Types

Formulations Covered:

Flavored & Sweetened, Flavored & Unsweetened, Plain & Sweetened and Plain & Unsweetened

Nutritive Components Covered:

Protein, Starch ,Vitamins and Other Nutritive Components

Applications Covered:

Beverages

Milk and Sauces & Dressings

Food

Creamer, Yogurt, Pudding, Ice Cream and Cheese

Distribution Channels Covered:

Large Retail, Online, Small Retail and Specialty Stores

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 By Type

6 By Formulation

7 By Nutritive Component

8 By Application

9 By Distribution Channel

10 By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

Key points to focus in the report

Key trends in the market place

Major players and brands

Drivers and restrains of the market

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

