Dairy Protein Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth 2020 to 2026

Global Dairy Protein Market is expected to grow with a conservative CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing awareness regarding the benefits of the product.

Global Dairy Protein Market By Type (MPIs, Casein and Caseinates, WPIs, WPCs, MPCs, Others), Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Dairy Protein Market

Dairy protein can be defined as the concentrated protein products that are produced by extracting the isolated levels of proteins available in milk products. Dairy protein includes all of the important proteins and amino acids that a human body requires. These proteins are varied depending on the type of protein they include such as which amino acid, their characteristics and properties.

Top Key Players:

Westland Co-operative Dairy Company; Idaho Milk Products; Fonterra Co-operative Group; CytoSport, Inc.; Anchor; United Dairymen of Arizona; Grassland Dairy Products, Inc.; PepsiCo; Eriefoods.com; Glanbia plc; Unternehmensgruppe Theo M�ller; Tatura Milk Industries Ltd; Milk Specialties; LA�TA PGC; Darigold; AMCO Proteins; ACE International and Avani Food Products.

Market Drivers:

o Increasing shift towards adoption of healthy food products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

o Increasing dearth of raw materials and resulting in fluctuations of prices; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In February 2019, PepsiCo announced that they had agreed to acquire CytoSport, Inc. This acquisition is expected to diversify PepsiCo’s already established portfolio and help in diversifying their business operations.

o In August 2017, Fonterra Co-operative Group announced that they had agreed to purchase a ten percent stake in Lithuania based dairy organisation. This investment will help Fonterra expand their product portfolio and provide a number of products and services to consumers in the region.

Market Segmentations:

Global Dairy Protein Market is segmented on the basis of

o Type

o Application

o End-User

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

o Milk Protein Isolates (MPIs)

o Casein and Caseinates

o Whey Protein Isolates (WPIs)

o Whey Protein Concentrates (WPCs)

o Milk Protein Concentrates (MPCs)

o Others

By Application

o Personal Care & Cosmetics

o Food & Beverages

o Animal Feed

o Infant Formulations

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Dairy Protein Market

Global dairy protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dairy protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

